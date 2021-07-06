MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 21,433 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,433 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.38% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

SCHM stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.62. 103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,240. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $79.58.

