MML Investors Services LLC Sells 11,582 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,582 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $92,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 406,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,750,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.00. 49,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,187. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $194.76 and a 52-week high of $275.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.