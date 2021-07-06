MML Investors Services LLC Sells 15,448 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,448 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $32,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after acquiring an additional 160,355 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,880,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after acquiring an additional 212,715 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after acquiring an additional 366,601 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,427,053. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.