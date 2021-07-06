MML Investors Services LLC Sells 43,397 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,397 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $27,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.58. 1,156,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,401,748. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.24 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

