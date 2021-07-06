MML Investors Services LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,641 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.44% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $32,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.67. 3,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,782. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $76.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

