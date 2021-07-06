MML Investors Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,618 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 0.8% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $80,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,568 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.70. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

