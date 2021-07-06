MML Investors Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 0.8% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.13% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $78,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

IJH stock traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.38. 78,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,331. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.65. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $172.25 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

