MML Investors Services LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.7% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $69,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.05. 78,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,430. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $116.91 and a 12 month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

