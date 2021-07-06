Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,071 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,298% compared to the average volume of 131 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. 3,451,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

