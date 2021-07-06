MonaCoin Achieves Market Cap of $90.06 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00004034 BTC on popular exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $90.06 million and $1.08 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

