Monavale Price Hits $492.16 on Top Exchanges (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Monavale coin can now be bought for approximately $492.16 or 0.01452460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monavale has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monavale has a market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $21,136.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.78 or 0.00403675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,185 coins and its circulating supply is 8,058 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.