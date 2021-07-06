monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ MNDY traded up $21.01 on Tuesday, reaching $250.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,393. monday.com has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

