MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Tops $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $1,588.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00149871 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 226,633,277 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

