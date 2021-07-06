Monetha (MTH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $228,906.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $8.48 million and approximately $228,906.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

