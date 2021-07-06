MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 6,604 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 6,604 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.48, for a total transaction of $2,288,153.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,565 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.51, for a total transaction of $612,713.15.

On Thursday, June 24th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total value of $2,246,953.42.

On Friday, June 18th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.56, for a total transaction of $3,795,600.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,620 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $914,799.20.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.57. The stock had a trading volume of 815,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,860. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.27 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.41 and a beta of 0.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

