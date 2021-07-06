MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech Sells 527 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $190,046.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,842 shares in the company, valued at $16,531,542.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.50, for a total transaction of $6,770,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total transaction of $2,922,479.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.57. The stock had a trading volume of 815,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,860. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.