MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Mark Porter Sells 3,578 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Mark Porter sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.88, for a total value of $1,276,916.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MDB traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $365.57. The stock had a trading volume of 815,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,860. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of -79.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

