MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. Sells 1,667 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.96, for a total value of $596,719.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,716 shares in the company, valued at $24,597,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $365.57. 815,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of -79.41 and a beta of 0.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 16.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in MongoDB by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 3.7% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 3.2% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

