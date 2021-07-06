Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $394.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $376.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.54, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $235.62 and a 12 month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total value of $692,139.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,887,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $14,179,756 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,483,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,988,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.