Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 42,287 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 2.19% of Monro worth $48,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 37.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 20.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $62.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,174. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.08.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.