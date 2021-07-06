Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.70. Monster Beverage reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.61. 1,778,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,278. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.87. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $99.24.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

