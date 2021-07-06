Mooncoin (MOON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.00405963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

