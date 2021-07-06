MoonTrust (MNTT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. MoonTrust has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $38,832.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. One MoonTrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00046528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00134425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00166334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,912.85 or 0.99912841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.93 or 0.00948453 BTC.

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam . The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

