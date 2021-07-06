Morgan Stanley Boosts Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target to $16.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.30. 14,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,686. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth $2,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,569,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,781,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,099,000 after buying an additional 963,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.