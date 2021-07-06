Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPJF remained flat at $$44.60 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.98. Spectris has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $49.18.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

