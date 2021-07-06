Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

GSK traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.06. 147,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,528. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,163 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,515,000 after acquiring an additional 495,391 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,438 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,335,000 after acquiring an additional 193,847 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

