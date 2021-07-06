Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.
AIQUY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.15. 108,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,740. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.
