Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

AIQUY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.15. 108,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,740. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 12.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

