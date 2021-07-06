Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZLMY traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454. Swiss Life has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $26.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

