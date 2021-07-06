MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €101.44 ($119.35).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOR. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €63.50 ($74.71) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.22. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 12-month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €69.07.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

