Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $260.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,056. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $222.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,293 shares of company stock worth $3,297,415 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

