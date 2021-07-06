Mr. Cooper Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 28,090 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,999% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,338 call options.

NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,465. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.61.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

