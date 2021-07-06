MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of MSA Safety worth $15,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $165.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.91. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

