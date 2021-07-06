MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSM. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after buying an additional 448,798 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,343,000 after purchasing an additional 146,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after purchasing an additional 53,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

MSM opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

