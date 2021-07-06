MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 305,020 shares.The stock last traded at $91.06 and had previously closed at $89.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.