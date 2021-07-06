MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Holdings Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4,548.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597,029 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.74% of MSCI worth $255,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in MSCI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in MSCI by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in MSCI by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 125,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.86.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $546.82. 5,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,220. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $486.31. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $543.29.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

