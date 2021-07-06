mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (MTA)

Jul 6th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $13.26 million and $1.13 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002221 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00060233 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003345 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018086 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.47 or 0.00945324 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00046219 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

