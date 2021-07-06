mStable USD Tops One Day Volume of $2,308.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $42.08 million and approximately $2,308.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,070.24 or 0.99968159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00038346 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007820 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00063715 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000500 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

