MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €193.64 ($227.82).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of MTX opened at €210.40 ($247.53) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €209.81.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

