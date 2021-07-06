Multiplier Price Down 7.2% This Week (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. Multiplier has a total market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $5,257.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Multiplier has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00045813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00134532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00166242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,066.45 or 0.99994104 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.67 or 0.00935379 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 259,510,903 coins and its circulating supply is 92,517,989 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.