Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Shares of MBIO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,388. The company has a market capitalization of $272.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.30. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). As a group, research analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,507 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.