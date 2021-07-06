MVL Trading 30.1% Higher This Week (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. MVL has a market cap of $194.06 million and approximately $33.40 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MVL has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,979,232,499 coins. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

