MXC (MXC) Market Capitalization Tops $73.97 Million

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, MXC has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. MXC has a total market capitalization of $73.97 million and approximately $13.07 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.61 or 0.00231901 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000235 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001483 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.08 or 0.00810022 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,595,788,083 coins. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.