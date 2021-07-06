My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Up 76.4% Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 76.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $6.62 million and $778,259.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00134115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00167124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,197.44 or 0.99970533 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.21 or 0.00956552 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

