Nadir Mahmood Sells 6,500 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) insider Nadir Mahmood sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $206,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nadir Mahmood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of Nkarta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $81,480.00.

Shares of NKTX traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,686. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $79.16. The company has a market cap of $962.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nkarta by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,936,000 after purchasing an additional 481,337 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

