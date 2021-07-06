Name Change Token Price Hits $0.0183 on Top Exchanges (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $781,065.34 and approximately $103,811.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00058439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.05 or 0.00932721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00044852 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 42,637,685 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

