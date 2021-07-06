Namecoin Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00003921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $19.69 million and $6,405.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,078.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $509.51 or 0.01495104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.06 or 0.00410989 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00090273 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000176 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.