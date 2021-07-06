National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.14. National Grid has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $68.49.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

