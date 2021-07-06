National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.82

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.82 and last traded at $51.70, with a volume of 8792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,726 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $34,001,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,656,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 590,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.