Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $23.22 million and $357,955.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000954 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005017 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048502 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00036552 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,110,760 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

