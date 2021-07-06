NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,839 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,995 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of NBT Bancorp worth $28,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.69.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.78 million. Analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

